RANT to grocery store deceptive pricing. They will put a price on a small tag with a squiggle line after it (that you can’t get close enough to read) that is per pound on a prepackaged product.

RAVE to all the bike riders who wear reflective clothing, even on sunny days. Thank you for making yourselves so much easier to see as you pedal along.

RANT to the man in the black car who stopped abruptly at the stop light on Bellevue Way. You stopped in the middle of the intersection and then decided to back up without looking behind you and hit a man carrying several pizzas. The injured man was not hurt badly, but everyone around saw this and asked if he was all right and whether we should call the police. You did not even get out of your car to apologize or see if he was OK. That was totally thoughtless!