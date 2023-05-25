RANT to a local McDonald’s for serving what they call a chocolate milkshake, but in reality is nothing but chocolate milk. It is so thin it does not resemble the milkshake served at other McDonald’s locations. If their “shake machine” is not working properly advise your customers. We can buy chocolate milk at the grocery store.

RAVE to the Snohomish County Courthouse. Recently, I was summoned for jury duty. I was impressed with how organized and efficient the whole process was. The Jury Assembly Room was clean and pleasant. The employees were knowledgeable and helpful. The orientation videos were informative. It was impressed upon us the important part jurors play in the judicial system and that our participation was very much appreciated.

RANT to cars with “Baby On Board” stickers in windows. I’ve witnessed speeding, weaving in traffic and not using turn signals. Caution is not utmost to you.