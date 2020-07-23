RAVE to the Renton Ikea for their system to keep customers safe during their visit. A huge shade tent allowed everyone waiting to enter at a safe distance from others and in the shade. Before entering, there was a clear, repeated message via loudspeaker stating that shoppers were required to wear a mask the entire time, and everyone did!

RANT to the Seattle Parks Department for not taking care of Lake Union Park. The grass hasn’t been watered, it is full of weeds, as are the flower beds, and the geese have been allowed to take over and leave a mess everywhere. The park is very important to the residents of South Lake Union and others from this dense neighborhood.

RAVE to parents of children who model and have taught their children the importance of social distancing.