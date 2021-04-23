RANT to the parking situation next to North City Elementary School. For over 50 years, an area along 10th Avenue has been used for parking for the neighborhood. It is a wide shoulder and in one place, even wider for parking. Just recently, signs have been posted that there is to be no parking and cars will be towed. Instead, people are now having to park on the other side of the road where there is no shoulder and park way into the street. I think this is to discourage parking by workers on the light rail project. There is no good reason for this banning, the school isn’t even being used

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all responsible for giving the vaccines. Rant that there is never a phone number given to help those without computers find where they can get an appointment!