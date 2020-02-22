RANT AND RAVE Rave to my many neighbors, who through their mutual respect and courtesy make our small community a safe and peaceful place to live. Rant to the guy next door who has continued to let his large, incessantly barking dog out of his house between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. daily. I’ve provided you with useful information to alleviate the problem, yet you have ignored our suggestions and requests. Who taught you how to play nice?

RANT AND RAVE Rant to bus or train riders who fume about the clueless who hog the handicap seats, store bags on seats or “manspread.” In a friendly way, just quietly ask, “Could I sit there please?” If they balk, which they never have for me, just say why you need the seat. Rave to those who have generously helped this 85-year-old.