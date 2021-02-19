RAVE to UW Medical Center at Montlake for their efficient and safety-conscious COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Getting my first dose took less than an hour. Rave also to Sound Transit for providing a socially distanced bus ride that delivered me to the front of the medical center.

RANT to the delivery driver who did not wear a mask while delivering to my 55-plus retirement building in Tacoma. You must come into contact with dozens of people in a day, probably over one hundred in a week. Even if you have been vaccinated, it’s my understanding you could be asymptomatic and still carry the virus and spread it to others. I thought it was so irresponsible of you to hand deliver packages and letters to the most at-risk population.