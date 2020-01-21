RANT to the scammers who have called my house at least twice a day for the past several weeks regarding the Seattle City Light scam. This is after I informed them that I know it is a scam. How do we stop these people from the continued harassment?
RAVE to my thoughtful husband, and to the power of movies. During a random conversation with a store clerk, the subject of movies came up and the clerk mentioned to my husband that she would love to get her hands on a copy of her sister’s favorite movie. Her sister had died as a child and the movie playing in the clerk’s house made her sister feel near. My husband, a movie freak, happened later that day to be in a video store. On an impulse he looked for the movie, found it and delivered it to the store clerk.
