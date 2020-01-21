By

RANT to the scammers who have called my house at least twice a day for the past several weeks regarding the Seattle City Light scam. This is after I informed them that I know it is a scam. How do we stop these people from the continued harassment?

RAVE to my thoughtful husband, and to the power of movies. During a random conversation with a store clerk, the subject of movies came up and the clerk mentioned to my husband that she would love to get her hands on a copy of her sister’s favorite movie. Her sister had died as a child and the movie playing in the clerk’s house made her sister feel near. My husband, a movie freak, happened later that day to be in a video store. On an impulse he looked for the movie, found it and delivered it to the store clerk.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

