RAVE to a generous donor at Starbucks. The other week, someone left a gift card at the Starbucks counter in the Port Orchard Fred Meyer, with the request to the barista to share it with customers until the balance was depleted. My husband and I (both senior citizens on a fixed budget debating whether to treat ourselves to coffee) were tickled to be told there would be no charge for our purchase. Thank you! What a thoughtful gesture.

RANT to TV news stations that repeatedly show long needles being poked into arms or big sticks poked into noses when reporting on COVID-19. Syringes make me cringe and I have a sensitive nose, so I shut my eyes. Seeing this might make others less eager to get vaccinated or tested.