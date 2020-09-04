RANT to users of the Sammamish River Trail who don’t use a mask. If you don’t want to use a face covering all the time, try using one you can flip up when you’re near another person. It’s not that difficult.

RAVE to the gentlemen behind me in line at the Port Townsend Safeway. He asked if he could pay for my groceries as I reminded him of his late mother on what would have been her 100th birthday. He said she was a rebel and I looked a bit like a rebel too. Such an act of kindness. I cried happy tears all the way home. I plan on doing the same thing on what would be my late mom’s 100th birthday in April.