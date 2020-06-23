RANT to the dog owner on 44th & Findlay for allowing his large, dirty dog to approach me the other day. I asked him several times to call his dog away, which he ignored. Be a responsible dog owner.

RAVE to both neighbors next to my elderly parents on Bainbridge Island. Providing groceries, trips to doctors without being asked, saying hello from across the yard and making yourself available at a moment’s notice are unselfish acts of staying together in stressful times while helping those that need it the most. Your love and compassion for my parents will never be forgotten and is an example how special the human spirit truly is.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to volunteers who are keeping some urban park areas weeded. Rant to those who don’t get that layoffs mean no one’s employed to weed and mow.