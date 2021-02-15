RAVE to Kris at the King County Environmental Health Services Division, who followed up with the two complaints that I registered online regarding the dumping of garbage next door to our house. He was helpful and outlined the plan that he will take. He was very positive and I felt that my concerns were taken seriously and are being addressed.

RANT to the former Macy’s Star, now dubbed the Seattle Star, for obnoxious light displays over a month after New Years. As a downtown resident, I appreciate the attempt at holiday cheer, especially in a year like this one. But the star has never been as garish and tacky as it was this year. People do live downtown and we have to see it on almost 24 hours a day on all kinds of lurid animation settings. The holidays are long over. Time to unplug the star.