RAVE to Wanda, facilities person at the Seattle Indian Health Board. When I arrived, it was a frantic search (for me and several others) for a parking spot. It didn’t help that I was running late and fearful that I’d miss my second jab. Wanda graciously went out of her way and allowed me to double park behind an IHB employee’s space. Also, a huge rave to each employee I encountered at the IHB. These folks are professionals!

RANT to Discovery Plus and its relentless plugging of its new streaming service through commercial after commercial all day and all night long. I already pay Comcast a ridiculous amount of money to receive most of these channels anyway, so why would I ever need to stream them? Also, giant rant to the network “celebs” that agreed to produce shows only available on Discovery Plus in order to entice you to sign up.