RANT to unsolicited items from a “charity” asking for donations when they sent me two pairs of socks, three pens, a calendar, 10 notecards, address labels and gift tags. All in one envelope asking me to donate! Use those resources to help your cause, not add to my junk pile. I will donate all these items, except the address labels, to a nursing home or women’s shelter. And I will NOT support you and never have. You cannot manage your resources.

RAVE to standard time and circadian rhythms. Let’s stay in standard time for the whole year. We would be so much healthier!

RAVE to the young people from Ocean Conservancy clearing the Green River Trail in Tukwila of trash. We recently encountered them on a walk. Bravo, bravo, bravo to them for helping keep the environment clean! We were impressed.