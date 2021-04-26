RAVE to the person who answered the phone at Sammamish High School. My student’s laptop charger had stopped working and their computer was about to die. I had been trying for two hours to track someone down to help us get a new charger. The person at Sammamish found someone to help me even though my student attends a different school. We were able to get a charger just in time and I wanted to thank them for going above and beyond.

RANT to the ice cream truck at Edmonds Beach. Someone needs to tell the operator that he needs to turn down the volume of the music. Those looking to enjoy a peaceful day in nature shouldn’t be subjected to its too-loud music, looping over and over at such a high volume. Yes, we know you’re there, now give it a rest.