RAVE to a helpful Seattleite. We’re not from Seattle and as we left a music venue recently, we headed for the Bainbridge Island ferry using our GPS. Somehow, it wrongly directed us to West Seattle! We finally pulled over, stressed and upset, to a building with a security guard. The kind man started to tell us which way and then said, “just follow me.” He drove 20 minutes away to reach our ferry. That was the nicest act of kindness and I hope he reads this to know how thankful we were.

RANT to the homeowners in West Bellevue who have more cars than they have garage or driveway space! They park their extra cars permanently in the street taking up room for visitors. Nobody needs more vehicles than they can park on their own property. Take Uber, ride public transportation or get the kids to finally move out.