RAVE to all the people who have voted in the past, who will continue to vote and to those who will be voting for the first time. Let your voice be heard, because you matter.

RANT to the FedEx delivery person not wearing a mask. While I appreciated that he spoke to me at my front door to verify that I was indeed the recipient of the signature-required package, the fact that I opened my door to find that he wasn’t wearing a mask was alarming. I had my mask on to protect his health. Why couldn’t he be bothered to protect mine?

RAVE to the libraries for thinking of creative ways to provide us with books. I so appreciate being able to sink into a good book!