RANT AND RAVE Rave to taller people in grocery stores who are helping me obtain desired products from inaccessible top shelves. Rant to the grocery stores who are making so many products hard to reach.

RANT to night drivers who never turn off their high beams, oblivious to the blinding effects on other drivers. It’s dangerous, and it’s illegal.

RANT to all the self-absorbed, entitled dog owners living in the Hillbend community in Kingston. Your blatant disregard for others peace and tranquillity is so apparent, allowing your dogs to bark constantly. Plug in and get a clue, your wanting a dog in no way means others want to hear it bark.

RANT to people who will ask someone if they’re pregnant yet. This direct question can be very hurtful for someone who may be trying to conceive, has miscarried or chooses not to have children. Unless they tell you, don’t ask!