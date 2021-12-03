RANT to the crab-fishing paddleboarder at Alki who cursed at me for pointing out that he had far more than a legal limit of crabs. Those crabs belong to all of us, and there are rules for a reason.

RAVE to the good Samaritan who picked my daughter’s wallet up off the street in South Seattle and gave it to a nearby cop, leaving its contents intact. A thief had just chased her down and taken it from her, apparently only wanting the cash, and ditched the rest in the street. Our daughter is a freshman at UW and was very traumatized from the event. Rave also to Officer Martinez for accepting the wallet and reaching out to us right away so she could recover it quickly. Bless you both!

RANT to movie producers who make the background music in their movies so loud one cannot hear what the actors are saying.