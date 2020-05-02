RAVE to the anonymous person in Mountlake Terrace who found my phone when it fell out of my pocket and left it where Robert could find it. Another huge rave to Robert, for taking the trouble to track me down and reunite me with my phone.

RANT to grocery stores that don’t train their clerks well enough to ask customers to observe the 6 feet rule while waiting to have their groceries checked out. The customer behind me refused because he said no one dies from COVID-19 and laughed. Get real people. It is real.

RAVE to our seldom-mentioned social workers. Their position is very difficult. Helping so many get through this tough time. They work long hours, sometimes dealing with people who don’t have a place to go when they get sick and don’t understand social distancing. They are heroes too.