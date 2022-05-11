RANT to the lady on Bainbridge Island driving down Ericksen Avenue in a brown BMW who called my boss an expletive because he was leaf blowing the parking lot at our commercial landscape job. I hope you read this and truly realize you need to be a kinder human and stop your cowardly name-calling to strangers as you drive down the road.

RAVE to an angel named Rebecca and her husband. They earned their wings today by helping this confused and lost 83-year-old in Shoreline. They drove out of their way to my intended destination while I drove behind them and taught me how to use my phone to avoid getting lost in future. I’m so very grateful.

RANT to an Eastgate grocery store for repeatedly being out of the sale items.