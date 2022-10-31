RAVE to all bus drivers, emergency vehicles, cops, motorists and anyone else for not stopping/noticing/ticketing/honking at me (a visitor in a rental car) as I took a wrong turn (even with map directions on!) onto a bus-only street for at least four or five blocks. As I tried to escape, there were only one-way streets (and “do not enter” signs at the beginning of each block) to turn into and I was always in the wrong lane or blocked by a bus on each side. It was harrowing enough, but knowing that a siren could appear at any time had me very rattled. Thank you for your patience, Seattle.

RANT to people who go on TV interviews while at home and don’t look at their screen angle. How can I take you seriously while looking up your nose?