RAVE to the audio manager for the Seattle Symphony. He was walking his dog and observed we were having difficulties setting up the sound system for our daughter’s outdoor wedding. He offered his skills, settled our nerves and saved the day. You are a lovely human. Thank you!

RANT to the insurance company’s ads that decry “becoming like your parents.” Shame on them! As if doing things the way your mature, sensible, experienced parents did things is somehow to be avoided and deplored. As if being alert and responsible is bad. I will never buy their insurance just because of those insulting ads.

RAVE to the Mill Creek Town & Country grocery store. Their beautiful new plant containers really brighten up the public area and they create such a pleasant atmosphere for an afternoon coffee break. Well done!