RANT to the teenagers I see roaming neighborhoods in small packs during this pandemic. They can’t possibly all be living in the same household. Rant also to the parents who allow this. You are teaching your children that the health and well-being of others, including that of their own family members, does not outweigh the tiny inconvenience of not seeing their friends for a little while. Their real friends will still be their friends, and waiting for them, when this is all over.

RAVE to the Seattle Parks and Recreation workers who have been reassigned to tape playground equipment and then retape it when it’s torn down, and then retape it again and again. They have also been reassigned to clean and repeatedly reclean bathrooms and provide city presence in taped parking lots. It’s a long way from lawn and grounds maintenance and other on-site work! I’m deeply grateful to them.