RAVE to drivers who take two minutes every month to have someone stand behind their car and make sure all the lights work. It’s getting dark earlier and I almost rear-ended a car with no brake lights last night!

RANT that, despite the seeming everlasting nature of plastic itself, the things made with plastic are not everlasting. Lately, I have had several household items made of plastic that have broken due to their being embrittled, most likely by the corrosive atmosphere that engulfs us these days.

RANT to the major grocery store chain that has instituted a policy requiring everyone to pull out their ID to buy alcohol. It’s ridiculous to card people who are obviously older. And they actually scan the ID, which is one more invasion of one’s privacy. Join me in buying your alcohol products — and other groceries — at a different store.