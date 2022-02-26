RAVE to a quick-thinking woman at Sea-Tac Airport. I was running to catch the train to the N gates and my shoe slipped off as I was jumping on the train. Princess charming had the remarkable presence of mind to kick the shoe onto the train as the doors were closing.

RANT to Seattle City Light and associated pole owners, who did not take advantage of the COVID-19 lull to clean off the outdated and unsightly posters that uglify Capitol Hill and other areas of Seattle. You missed a golden opportunity.

RANT AND RAVE to me. Rant because I hustled out the door to walk the dog and forgot the poop bags. But rave to me for having an oversupply of COVID masks which took care of the problem — all while creating a piece of performance art that expresses exactly what I feel about the pandemic.