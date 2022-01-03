RAVE to the amazing public health workers in Seattle who are working hard to administer and process coronavirus tests. I got a postexposure test yesterday morning after waiting in a line that moved fast but stretched a quarter mile down Aurora Avenue. I just got my (negative!) result, less than 24 hours later. I know they are working so hard to turn around this massive volume of tests so we can protect each other.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver of a four-wheel drive truck who was speeding on a snowy street. The driver started to brake when they saw me stopped for a red light. The driver realized the truck couldn’t be stopped. Rave to the driver for turning the front wheel into the curb to stop the truck before it hit me. Rant to the driver who passed me and continued to drive at an unsafe speed.