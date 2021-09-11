RANT to builders in Ballard who think it is OK to park on the sidewalks, in the middle of the street and right to the corner so drivers cannot see oncoming cars! Why have signs that say, “No parking 30 feet away”? Maybe we all should forget the rules and do what we please?!

RAVE to my neighbor Melissa who started CPR on a young man who collapsed on her lawn last night and to our Seattle Fire Department and Medic One teams who arrived within five minutes and sprang into action like the superheroes they are. Although the young man wasn’t responding well to their heroic efforts, they stayed with it and got him stable for transport. We can never thank our first responders enough, but let’s keep trying.