RAVE to the kind and thoughtful woman who snapped a picture of my 7-year-old grandson at the Mariners game that sent them to the playoffs. He always brings his mitt, and he caught a ball thrown to him by the shortstop. The picture of joy on his face looking up at his dad is priceless! Thank you!

RANT to the driver of the white SUV who double-parked, blocking the entrance to the playground at Bellevue Downtown Park. You walked across the street to make a delivery to the apartment. This is the reason I decline to utilize online shopping.

RAVE to the Seattle police officer who pushed my car by hand out of the left-hand lane of Spokane Street to a safer location while I waited for a tow truck. The officer was pleasant and extremely helpful.