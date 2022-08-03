RAVE to the anonymous gentleman who went out of his way to bring my signed, filled-in check to the front desk of my senior independent living residence. In these troubled times, what a blessing to experience someone’s honesty and care.

RANT to the new Alaskan Way. So, we tore down the viaduct just to replace it with a hideous, pedestrian-repelling, six-lane concrete slab along what should have been a world-class waterfront jewel? Why did we bother with a tunnel? Such a missed opportunity. Such a sad sellout to car culture. How typically Seattle.

RAVE to the father and daughter who found my driver’s license and medical cards at Golden Gardens Park recently, and then took time out of their morning to track me down. A BIG thank you.