RAVE to the librarians of the Seattle Public Library system. Reading has been such a key outlet during the pandemic. The herculean efforts of the librarians and staff to keep operating and get books into everyone’s hands under such complicated circumstances have been so appreciated! I am especially happy to have my local branch finally reopen. I actually got a tad weepy when I walked in this week and saw familiar, friendly faces behind the desk. You were so missed and your neighborhood is thrilled to have you back.

RANT to human and electric-powered skateboards, scooters, bicycles, mono-wheel devices, Rollerblades and roller skaters who insist on using the clearly marked dedicated paths and sidewalks. What are you people thinking? It’s dangerous for everyone. Unless you have feet, a foot, a walker or a wheelchair, use the street or the dedicated path or lane!