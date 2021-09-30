RAVE to the librarians of the Seattle Public Library system. Reading has been such a key outlet during the pandemic. The herculean efforts of the librarians and staff to keep operating and get books into everyone’s hands under such complicated circumstances have been so appreciated! I am especially happy to have my local branch finally reopen. I actually got a tad weepy when I walked in this week and saw familiar, friendly faces behind the desk. You were so missed and your neighborhood is thrilled to have you back.
RANT to human and electric-powered skateboards, scooters, bicycles, mono-wheel devices, Rollerblades and roller skaters who insist on using the clearly marked dedicated paths and sidewalks. What are you people thinking? It’s dangerous for everyone. Unless you have feet, a foot, a walker or a wheelchair, use the street or the dedicated path or lane!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.