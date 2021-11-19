RANT to ferry terminal signs. How come the signs posted by the state’s ferry system announcing the fees for vehicles and passengers are only posted when you arrive at the ticket windows? And, even then, are in small print and difficult to read. You’d think those fee schedules that change with the seasons would be announced somewhere before you arrive at the windows so drivers or passengers can make an attempt to come up with sufficient or correct change. Hey, stopping to release seat belts and reaching for wallets, purses or pocket change isn’t easy and makes you feel like you’re holding up the line, right?

RAVE to the librarians at the Lake Forest Park King County library who continued serving patrons despite no electric power in the mall. They barricaded the front door with a long table and helped patrons who had come to pick up books on hold.