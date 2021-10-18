RAVE to the pharmacist at the Rainier Bartell’s who worked diligently and professionally to help an endless line of customers on a recent Sunday. She stayed calm and polite on a difficult day. The new owners of this drugstore need to hire more employees like her to help!

RANT to the judgy biker that yelled at me that I was going the wrong way on the bike lane. I know. That’s why I stopped, picked up my scooter and moved it and myself onto the sidewalk like 15 seconds before you passed me. I was going to a location literally on that block. So, it was that or ride on the sidewalk that had pedestrians.

RAVE to the Roosevelt High School students that came to school on a recent Saturday and did some badly-needed yard cleanup around the school.