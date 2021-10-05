RANT to the students at a local high school who leave their lunch trash all over Hiawatha Playfield, the field where their sports teams practice and the nearby residents walk, jog and play. A double rant to the coach who thought that behavior was appropriate. (I picked up two bags of trash from the field today in less than 15 minutes.)

RAVE to the Route 12 bus driver who noticed that my power wheelchair had been stuck on the Marion Street hill between First and Second avenues for a couple of hours on a damp chilly day and notified his supervisor. Raves to the supervisor who showed up, stayed with me until friends could get there and assisted them in rescuing me from the chair malfunction after the police and Fire Department both couldn’t help.