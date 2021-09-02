RANT to the city of Seattle for ticketing my car for $47 for having license plate tabs out of date but failing to send them because of COVID-19 shortages (as explained by the employee who sold me my new tabs).

RAVE to Dakota Art Store after leaving Seattle after a 30-year run with the closing of its Ballard store. Excellent customer service and readily stocked supplies during the pandemic were a balm to the soul of artists of all levels and varying interests. You were there for us. Well done, thank you.

RANT to the Washington State Department of Transportation for not repairing the many areas on the highway on I-90 and I-405 that have rebar showing through the potholes in the concrete. They have been that way for months and are dangerous.