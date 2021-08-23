RAVE to the drivers who ignore the “keep right except to pass” law. So many of you pull out into the left and far-left lanes and stay there. I can move into the “slow” lane and zip right past you. Thank you! And keep it up! You make my drive so much quicker!

RANT to all TV stations that do not think that anyone would want to watch the news at noon on the weekends or holidays.

RAVE to the couple who found my vaccination card in the parking area of Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds and turned it over to the museum volunteers at the desk. And a shout out to the volunteers who looked up my name in their member database and called me before I even knew it was gone!