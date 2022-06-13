RAVE to the gentleman on the bicycle at the Lake Sammamish State Park boat launch, who pointed out that our trailer had a broken bumper. Thanks to him we were able to do a quick repair while the boat was still in the water, thus preventing a catastrophe while trailering back home. Your sharp eyes and sound advice saved us!

RANT to a local arena. On a visit to Climate Pledge Arena neither the crowd nor the helpful staff could locate the stairwells for our exit! Hundreds of us waited over 30 minutes to use an elevator! On a recent visit with a friend who uses a walker, we did use the elevator but the floors were not clearly marked so we had a hard time finding the floor with a level exit for her. Isn’t it a law and a fire-safety requirement to have stairs and elevators clearly marked?