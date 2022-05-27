RAVE to a kind restaurant patron. I am a widow, but for the first time, I elected to celebrate my wedding anniversary at the Ballard restaurant Staple & Fancy. I brought a small framed wedding picture for the table. Employees at the place were so kind and wonderful. I had tears streaming down my face as I sorted through pictures of my much missed sweetheart. A very nice man seated at a near table saw me sitting alone and came over to talk to me to make sure I was all right. When I later asked for the bill it turned out that he had already paid it.

RANT to the man who in the middle of horrific traffic, stopped at a light and got out of his car to come tap on my window to ask me why I was holding up traffic when clearly there were buses, traffic and turns happening ahead of me. And proceeded to tailgate me until we went separate ways.