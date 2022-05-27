RAVE to a kind restaurant patron. I am a widow, but for the first time, I elected to celebrate my wedding anniversary at the Ballard restaurant Staple & Fancy. I brought a small framed wedding picture for the table. Employees at the place were so kind and wonderful. I had tears streaming down my face as I sorted through pictures of my much missed sweetheart. A very nice man seated at a near table saw me sitting alone and came over to talk to me to make sure I was all right. When I later asked for the bill it turned out that he had already paid it.
RANT to the man who in the middle of horrific traffic, stopped at a light and got out of his car to come tap on my window to ask me why I was holding up traffic when clearly there were buses, traffic and turns happening ahead of me. And proceeded to tailgate me until we went separate ways.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.