RANT AND RAVE Rant to the maskless jogger at Green Lake who was weaving in and out of the mostly masked and socially distant walkers who then had the audacity to yell at several of us who were walking our dogs for taking up too much space! I’m really happy that my dog is providing a buffer from you and I consider him my social distancing tool! Rave to more and more joggers who are wearing masks. We truly are in this all together!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the parents in Northeast Seattle who asked their teenagers where they were past midnight on a weeknight, and gently reminded them that attending large gatherings with friends in the Magnuson Park woods is both unwise and illegal. Rant to parents who don’t think their kids would do such things.