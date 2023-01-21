RAVE for a couple who I observed on a neighborhood walk with a plastic bucket. They were picking up litter as they went, which inspired me to do the same. It reminded me of the expression, “Be the change you want to see.” Now, when I walk my dog, I always pick up one piece of trash and deposit it along with the poop bag. It takes nearly zero extra effort.

RANT to post office delivery issues in Issaquah and Redmond. Christmas cards and coronavirus test kits showing in the daily dashboard to be delivered during Christmas week were never delivered. Currently, the prescription tracking shows they came to Redmond then Issaquah, then they would be delivered but went to Seattle, and are now heading to the Midwest. This is not a new address and numerous Sammamish neighbors are reporting delivery issues.

RAVE to the homeowners in Magnolia with sparkling Christmas lights which we in Ballard across the canal continue to enjoy. Thank you!