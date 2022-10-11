RAVE to the geriatric and palliative care staff at UW Medical Center – Northwest for going above and beyond. We were so amazed by the doctors and nurses who cared not only for our father but us as well. I can’t say enough about them all. They really helped us say goodbye with dignity and love. Thank you!

RANT to a Northgate big-box store pharmacy. It has been closed a lot in the past few weeks, without notice or explanation to patients or management. Store employees have told us that the pharmacy recently closed for a whole week without giving any reason. This is unprofessional, irresponsible, and dangerous to patients, who are unable to obtain essential lifesaving medications.

RAVE to The Seattle Public Library for five years of Peak Picks. No holds! No wait!