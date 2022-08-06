RAVE to the Seattle Police Department. The incident happened when two high school boys decided to kick in my front door! My condo is an end unit with the sidewalk running near my condo. I called the police. Shortly, two officers arrived. They took down info and took photos of the damage. They told me of a device, an inside door jam bar, to use on the inside of the door. They left … but returned 20 minutes later with the device! They had purchased one for me, showed me how to use it and didn’t want to be reimbursed! Much appreciated by an 85-year-old woman.

RANT to the peanut eater behind me at a recent ballpark event who dropped all his shells under my seat making a big mess. Boo to you for saying that I didn’t have anything under my seat so why did it matter. I don’t want my space trashed, and your deliberate choice ruined my afternoon.