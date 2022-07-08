RAVE to helpful Seattleites. The Pride parade exemplified the fantastic sharing of loving support that I discovered at the event. Heat toppled me over as we waited to march. Pastor Pam and Jen lowered me gently to the ground, a kneeling, knowledgeable Officer K sponged me to consciousness and remained with me until the Fire Department arrived. Strangers offered Gatorade and salty snacks. I certainly felt drenched in Seattle kindness!

RANT to the pot-growing operations along West Marginal Way Southwest. You stink — literally! The dead-skunk smell that’s coming from your operations is overpowering and not fair to those who live and work near you. I didn’t support legal weed 10 years ago, and I support it less now! Be a good neighbor and scrub your emissions!

RANT to the Seattle police who did nothing while a gang of ATVs and dirt bikes raced up and down Alki weaving in and out of cars, occupying the oncoming lane and being a general menace all day recently.