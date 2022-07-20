RAVE to a helpful person. I took my 107-year-old mom to the putting green at Jackson Park Golf Course recently. One of your employees, Doug, whom I had never met, helped hold Mom next to her walker as I took her picture. As her legs started to collapse, Doug helped me by getting my car as I had to lay mom down on the putting green. A great human!
RAVE to the gal who paid for my three items when I was in Dollar Tree as I had left my wallet in my car. I told her I was going to pay it forward. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
RANT to the jerk who drove into the dunes at Grayland Beach State Park and dumped a household’s worth of nasty carpet as well as construction debris. If you can afford to remodel a house, you can afford to properly dispose of your trash.
