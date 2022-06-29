RAVE to the gentleman in the car next to us in a line for a traffic signal in Redmond. Noticing that our gas cap was hanging out, with our agreement he jumped out and secured our gas cap and lid. It took him about 10 seconds and we still had loads of time before the signal changed.

RANT to taxes. Did you get your King County Official Property Value Notice yet? Good luck, all you seniors and others on fixed incomes. And they want a tax increase!

RANT to those who drive by or stop in the neighborhood with their earthshaking auto sound systems throbbing away. Rant to those who have regulatory powers for letting this slip by when it first became a trend. There is already enough “necessary” sound pollution — trains, diesel trucks, sirens, etc. — without their needing to fill in the gaps with their self-centered vanity.