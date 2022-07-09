RAVE to the Seattle wholesale store carwash attendant who made an effort to search the drive-thru for a very small, flat, black towing hitch cover that detached from my vehicle during the wash. After his initial search was unsuccessful, he took my information and promised to search again. You can imagine my surprise when he called the next morning to say the part was being held for pickup! Thank you for saving me the hassle and expense of getting a replacement.

RANT to all TV stations that insist on having the supporting music so loud you can’t understand what the actors are saying to one another.

RAVE to me, who instead of spending money on new books to read, went back and reread the books I had previously read a couple of years ago. It was like reading a new book, and I saved money.