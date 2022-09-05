RAVE to the young man on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Sea-Tac. As he was preparing to disembark, getting his bag down from the overhead bin, he asked several people, including a couple traveling with a baby if he could get their bags down for them, and did! Air travel seems to bring out the worst in some people. That was not the case with this young man. Made my day!

RANT to irresponsible dog owners. Recently, we were sitting along the edge of the University Village garden and watched the children roll around on the turf. Within five minutes, two dog owners allowed their dogs to pee on the lawn where the children were playing. We love dogs but not where children play. Shame!