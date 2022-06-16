RAVE to the couple on Edmonds Way who noticed, stopped, and picked up my wallet on the road, drove to my address, called me at my son’s music lesson, and dropped the wallet off in the milk box with all the cards and twenties still in there. Yes, I’ll try not to leave it on the car roof next time I load the car, but in the meantime my faith in humanity has been restored. Although I still don’t know how you found my cellphone number …

RANT to pedestrians who cross midblock. Every intersection is a crosswalk, regardless of whether marked or not — cross there legally instead! A double rant to the pedestrian crossing midblock in front of the Green Lake Village PCC who punched my car when I honked at him for being illegally in the middle of the road. Use the crosswalks at either of the intersections instead.