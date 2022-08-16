RAVE to the several U.S. Postal Service people who took the time to decipher the almost invisible address on the birthday card to my husband from his daughter. It’s a mystery how the writing almost completely disappeared. They could so easily have simply returned it to her, since that part was still legible. Thank you!

RANT to the city of Maple Valley that decided we needed an extra parking space at Lake Wilderness Park and needed cut down 2 acres of old-growth forest. Really? How about using the Lake Wilderness Elementary School parking lot for a small fee and shuttling guest to the events? Instead, we just take out the beautiful trees which are home to squirrels, birds, and cooling shelter from the heat. I have seen elk and black bear in the park. We need to think about everything and preserve whatever we can for our children and wild creatures, too.